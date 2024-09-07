Carlisle United: Who could replace Paul Simpson?

Following the departure of Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson, the search for his successor is on.

Whoever takes charge at Brunton Park will have work to do. After relegation last season, the Blues once again find themselves at the wrong end of the table after a rocky start to their League Two campaign.

However, the club's new American ownership is still targeting promotion this season. They will be looking for the right manager to put the club back on course towards achieving that ambition.

Here are some of the potential candidates for the job.

Ryan Lowe

Ryan Lowe recently left his role at Preston North End. Credit: PA

Lowe had been head coach at Preston North End since 2021, but asked to leave the dugout at Deepdale following the opening game of the Championship season.

Now without a club, his credentials could suit the Blues - he has experience of getting out of League Two from his time at Bury and Plymouth Argyle.

Rob Elliot

Rob Elliot is the current manager of Gateshead FC Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Former Newcastle United, Watford and Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Rob Elliot took interim charge at Gateshead in the summer and following their FA Trophy glory, he then took the job on a permanent basis.

So far, Gateshead are going well in the National League, with Gateshead currently flying high at the top of the table.

Leam Richardson

Leam Richardson left his role at Rotherham following their relegation to League One. Credit: PA

Richardson's managerial career was forged in testing times. Against the backdrop of relegation to League One, administration and points deductions, he took interim charge of Wigan Athletic in 2021 and guided them to safety.

The following season, he guided them back to the Championship as League One champions. He moved to Rotherham in December 2023 but ultimately, could not do enough keep the Millers up and a fortnight after relegation was confirmed, he left the New York stadium.

Pete Wild

Pete Wild was most recently manager of Barrow. Credit: PA

After spells as caretaker manager and a short period as permanent boss at boyhood club Oldham, Pete Wild moved to National League side Halifax.

He then moved to Carlisle's Cumbrian rivals Barrow in and departed in May, having steered them to an eighth-placed finish in League Two.