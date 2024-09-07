Cumbrian baby formula manufacturer addresses shortage frustrations

A Kendal-based baby formula manufacturer has apologised about a lack of availability of its products on UK shelves.

Parents have taken to social media to voice their frustration at not being able to find the products in supermarkets, saying it's put them in a difficult and vulnerable position, particularly if it is the only infant formula their child will tolerate.

Kendamil says it "understands their frustrations" and has taken steps to boost production and make it more widely available.

The company says it has stopped new subscriptions on its website, increased shifts, added to its workforce and expanded its operations in Kendal to meet demand, but is currently unable to "ensure steady availability".

In a statement on their website, the company's founders said: "We have been so fortunate to have seen Kendamil grow from a little British factory servicing a handful of stores to one that is providing over 100 million bottle feeds to UK families each year. We know our biggest challenge is ensuring Kendamil is always available for everyone who wants it and we know we’re not achieving that right now.

"We want you to know that we and our team in Kendal have been fully focused on expanding our factory in the Lake District for some time. Earlier this year we received permission to expand our existing Kendal factory, which will triple our production capacity and feed more UK families than ever before. Unfortunately, these expansions take time and we know it won’t come soon enough for parents who expect consistent supply today."

The company said: "Thank you for bearing with us whilst we navigate this difficult situation. We truly apologise to all parents impacted by the high levels of demand and we’ll continue to work hard to share good news with you very soon."

