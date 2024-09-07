Man, 78, dies at farm near Kelso

Police are continuing enquiries after a 78-year-old man died at a farm near Kelso.

Emergency services were called to the Morebattle, near the B6352 in the Scottish Borders at around 10.40am on Thursday.

However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not believed to be suspicious.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We were called to a report of an accident at a farm on the B6352 near Kelso, around 10.40am on Thursday, September 5th.

"Emergency services attended and the 78-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, however the death is not believed to be suspicious.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal and the Health and Safety Executive has been notified.”

