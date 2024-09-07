Melrose racer Sammi Kinghorn seals fifth medal of Paris Paralympics

Sammi Kinghorn has taken her fifth medal at the Paris Paralympics.

The Melrose-born racer earned a silver in the 4x100m Universal Relay on Friday 6 September to seal her final medal of the games.

She and teammates Zac Shaw, Jonnie Peacock and Ali Smith placed second behind China with a time of 46.01 secs.

Speaking after the event, she said: “It was amazing. I was pretty prepared for the Chinese to come past me pretty fast so I just wanted to get as close I could get to him to secure that silver medal.

"I’m just so buzzing that we got that.”

Kinghorn was part of the Great Britain team that placed second in the 4x100m Universal Relay. Credit: PA

Kinghorn has medalled in every event she has competed in in Paris, having taken gold in the T53 100m and three silvers in the T53 400m, T53 800m and T54 1500m.

It adds to her two medals from Tokyo, where she claimed bronze medal in the T53 100m and a silver medal in T53 400m.

The classification of T53 and T54 involves athletes who have spinal cord injuries.

