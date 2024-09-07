Police appeal after quadbikes stolen in Scottish Borders

Police are appealing for information after two quad bikes and an off-road bike were stolen in the Scottish Borders.

Officers believe they were taken from a farm near Teviothead, A7 on the nght of Wendesdy 4 September, some time between 10.30pm and midnight.

While two of the vehicles have been recovered, enquiries are ongoing to trace a blue Yamaha quad bike which remains missing.

Detective Constable Ashley Black of CID said: “We are carrying out enquiries to find out where the quad bike is.

“Anyone who has dash-cam footage or private CCTV is asked to get in touch, you may have captured something that can assist our investigation.”

Anyone with any information or who may have seen anything suspicious is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 0566 of Thursday, 5 September, 2024.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...