Swimmer Stephen Clegg 'wanted to go quicker' despite Paralympic gold

Newcastleton swimmer Stephen Clegg says he is delighted to take Parlympic gold in the mens S12 100m butterfly - but wanted to record a faster time.

The 28-year-old topped the podium with a time of 57.49 at La Defense Arena in Paris.

It adds to his gold in the Men's S12 100m backstroke earlier in the Games.

He said: “I would have liked to have gone a bit quicker. After (gold in) the 100 backstroke, that was incredible, I broke a world record, I was coming in here chasing that, but as soon as I got the medal around my neck I didn’t care about the record and it will be the same here. It wasn’t amazing but I came to get the gold and I did that. I can’t be too disappointed.”“I’m always striving for more and better. Every result I have, I am evaluating how it’s gone as a performance rather than just the result.

Clegg was looking to bounce back from disappointment in the Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay VI in which Great Britain finished fourth.

Reflecting on his journey to this point, he said: "This is reward for the roll of the dice I took 10 years ago. A lot of people thought I was crazy when I came back and take a shot at being a Paralympic champion, a lot of people doubted me and thought I didn’t have the drive or discipline to do it. So it’s nice to be here.”“I want to thank my family and friends who have come out today. I have more love and admiration for those individuals who have supported me on this journey than I could ever say.

"None of this happens without them. My coach, Mat (Trodden), took a chance on me 10 years ago along with Paul Wilson at Scottish Swimming. I owe them everything, my team at home has been incredible. It was a disappointing fourth on Wednesday night but they have rallied around me and shown their love and support.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...