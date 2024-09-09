Kelso cyclist Oscar Onley finishes second in Tour of Britain

Kelso cyclist Oscar Onley has described his second place finish at the Tour of Britain as "the best possible result."

The Scottish Borders cyclist finished second behind Stephen Williams as he became the first of two Scots to claim a jersey at the Tour of Britain since Pippa York in 1990.

On route to his second place finish, Onley finished third on stage two of the event.

Oscar Onley is hoping to be selected for the World Championships. Credit: PA

Speaking to Scottish Cycling, he said: "It's been a fun week of racing, I didn't really know what to expect coming into the race, it's not really a parcours that suits me that well.

"There was plenty of opportunities to race and we really tried that on most of the days and I'm quite happy to come away with second.

Paul Magnier won stage one of the event which took place in Kelso. Credit: PA

"The crowds are always really good in Britain and especially on the first day at home for myself, I heard a lot of shouts and had a lot of friends and family out on the road."

The 21-year-old finished in 39th place in the Tour De France earlier this year.

Speaking on his third place finish in the Tour of Britain, he said: “I think I got the best possible result.

The riders competed in the Scottish Borders during stage one of the event. Credit: PA

"I'm hoping to be selected for the World Championships. I think getting a good week in the legs especially after the tour and I'm just trying to hold that form now up until worlds if I get selected.

"Then after that I have a few more races for the team so still a few more weeks of racing."

