A heartbroken Cumbrian family are renewing their appeal to trace missing pink parrot, Django.

The bird went missing on 3 August at their home near Wigton during an attempt to move him from an indoor cage to one outside.

Speaking to ITV Border, Helen Wilson spoke about the incident that has caused devastation amongst the family.

She said: "Django went missing on the third of August. Because it was a nice day he has an indoor enclosure that can’t be moved because it is too heavy, so he has a cage outside.

"My husband was transferring him to that cage, which is just a couple of steps from the door and unfortunately as he was putting him in the cage a tractor went by. The tractor made a clattering noise and the bird got spooked.

"The bird then flew out to the back garden and then just flew off, we shouted on him but there was no sign of him coming back."

Helen has spoken about the devastation it has caused the entire family. Credit: Helen Wilson

Helen then took to social media to share that Django was missing.

She said: "Immediately I went onto social media to make people aware that he was missing.

"A gentleman said he thought he saw him but my friend and I went to that location morning and night and could not see anything.

"Then a few days ago a lady contacted me to say she thought she saw him on the Carlisle to Langholm road but again we have been up there and there are no further sightings."

The 10-year-old parrot had been a part of the family for a decade and had bonded with Helen's daughters.

She said: "He was an absolute part of the family. We have got three children and he had a very strong bond with my eldest daughter.

"It is really hard because we miss him so much, it is not knowing whether he is safe or if someone has got him. The birds are worth quite a lot of money, I am offering a reward, probably to his value.

Django went missing on 3 August. Credit: Helen Wilson

"These birds are really hard to care for, they have got to have the right environment, they have to eat certain foods and a lot of household products are toxic to them.

"If someone has got him and was going to hand him back there would be absolutely no questions asked."

Since Django has been missing Helen said it has impacted the entire family.

She said: "It is horrendous, it is like losing a limb. I never expected this to happen, I never thought it would happen to us.

"Parrots can travel 15 miles a day so he literally could be anywhere."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...