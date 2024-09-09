Scottish Borders vets to cycle 1,200 miles in memory of colleague

Four Scottish Borders vets are set to embark on a 1,200 mile cycling challenge to raise funds in memory of their colleague.

Maria Mylne, Mary Hall, Callum McRoberts and Chris Burn will cycle between Lands End and John O'Groats to raise money in memory of Chris's partner Kristy, who died by suicide.

The are aiming to raise awareness and funds for the Canmore Trust and Vetlife.

Speaking about their challenge, Maria said: "We want to share a message of hope that suicide is not inevitable, and just because somebody has experienced suicidal thoughts, does not mean they will feel this way forever.

They are set to complete their challenge on 18 October. Credit: Vet Partners

"Together we can break the cycle of suicide and keep building suicide safer communities in practice."

The four vets will set off from Lands End on 23 September and will finish at John O'Groats on 18 October.

Chris said: “Kirsty was my rock. If you wanted something organised or something fixed, Kirsty was your woman. We don't want anybody else to go through the pain we have.

"We want everybody to know that no matter what your mind may tell you, the world is better with you here, in this world."

The challenge will see the quartet cycle from Lands End to John O'Groats. Credit: Vet Partners

On Sunday, 6 October the quartet will be making their way from Kelso to Galashiels as part of their journey.

Callum said: “Kirsty was, and still is, my inspiration, not just as a vet but in life. We had plans to travel together in the future, and it has been really hard to come to terms with her death.

"We want to raise awareness that mental health affects everybody. Checking in with your friends and colleagues can make a big difference. Together we can break the cycle of suicide."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...