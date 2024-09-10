Alcohol deaths fall in Dumfries and Galloway but rise in Scottish Borders

The number of alcohol related deaths in Dumfries and Galloway has fallen in 2023 compared to 2022, whilst the number is on the rise in the Scottish Borders.

The figures released by the National Records of Scotland highlighted the number of people who have died as a result of alcohol in 2023.

In total there were 1,277 deaths caused by alcohol in Scotland, an increase of one from 2022.

The number of alcohol specific deaths in Dumfries and Galloway is eight times higher than in 1990. Credit: PA

In 2023 in Dumfries and Galloway, 32 people died as a result of alcohol related causes, down from 36 in 2022.

Although that number has fallen from 2022, it is still the second highest number of alcohol deaths recorded in Dumfries and Galloway.

In the Scottish Borders the number of alcohol related deaths increased by one from 21 to 22.

This is the highest number of recorded deaths in the region since 2007, when there were also 22.

The figures in the south of Scotland have risen dramatically since 1979, where in the Scottish Borders there was one death and in Dumfries and Galloway there were four deaths.

Phillipa Haxton, Head of Vital Events Statistics, said: "The rate of alcohol-specific deaths peaked in 2006 and then fell until 2012. Since then it has generally risen.

Male deaths accounted for two-thirds of those killed as a result of alcohol. Credit: PA

"Those aged 45-64 and 65-74 continue to have the highest mortality rates. If we look at the average age at death, that has risen over time.

"The mortality rates for those aged 65 to 74, and 75 and over, were at their highest since we began recording these figures in 1994.

"As the same time for age 25-44 the mortality rate has been fairly stable over the last decade."

The statistics for 2023 also showcased that the deaths caused by alcohol were 4.5 times as high in deprived areas compared to the least deprived areas.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...