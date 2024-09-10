Former Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has reflected on his time at the club with "immense pride" following his departure from the League Two side.

Simpson departed Brunton Park following a 2-1 home defeat against Tranmere Rovers.

The 58-year-old kept the Blues in the Football League when he returned in 2022 for his second spell in charge at the club.

Paul Simpson kept Carlisle United in the Football League when he returned to Brunton Park. Credit: PA

He then guided them to promotion via a penalty shootout win against Stockport County at Wembley.

Speaking to the League Managers Association, Simpson said: " After two and a half years, I leave Carlisle United with immense pride in what we achieved together.

“When I came back in February 2022, our initial goal was to retain our Football League status and then to build the club, in order to leave it in a stronger position.

"Last season was a massive disappointment, although I believe the squad assembled for this season can bring good times back to the club. The football club is in a good place.

Simpson's highlight in his second spell in charge with the play-off final victory against Stockport County. Credit: PA

“I would like to say a massive thank you to all of the players and staff, who worked tirelessly through the good times and the bad times. Without these dedicated people, we would have achieved none of the success.

“Finally, I would like to say a huge thank you to the local businesses and supporters. In 2022 I asked you all to get on board for the ride, and by God you have.

"The support my family and I have received has been incredible and I thank you all for that. I thank everyone connected to Carlisle United for some wonderful memories and I will now continue to support “my club” from the outside."

