Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in Carlisle and stealing her phone.

The incident happened at Kingsmoor Way, near Lowry Hill Road in Carlisle at around 8pm on Monday, 9 September.

A Cumbria Police statement said: "The woman was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment but has since been released.

"Officers investigating subsequently arrested a 15-year-old from Longtown and a 17-year-old from Carlisle on suspicion of robbery.

"Both remain in police custody this morning.

"Anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 220 of 9 September 2024. You can also phone on 101."

