West Cumberland Hospital to open this month after £40 million redevelopment

T he West Cumberland Hospital is set to open later this month after a £40 million refurb.

The facility will welcome patients from 23 September, moving them to the new facility from the old one.

The redevelopment was part of a four year project at the hospital.

Work to demolish the old building started in 2020.

Building work on the new part of the hospital began in May 2022. Credit: North Cumbria Integrated Care

What does the new facility include?

Loweswater Suite - Specialist Palliative Care Unit: Located on the ground floor, this ward offers private rooms and access to a tranquil courtyard, providing a calming environment for patients and their families.

Copeland Unit: This community ward will have access to the therapy gym to prepare patients for returning home.

Children and Young People’s Ward: This ward features upgraded rooms with en-suite facilities, creating a welcoming and safe environment for children and Young People.

Care of the Elderly ward: Designed with dementia-friendly features, this ward includes six four-bedded bays, eight en-suite side rooms, and communal spaces.

Stroke Rehabilitation Unit: Situated on the ground floor, this unit provides an outdoor rehabilitation area, a private family room, and a mix of single rooms and bays to accommodate patients' needs.

Chief Executive, Lyn Simpson for North Cumbria Integrated Care said: “I’m really proud of everyone who has brought this project to life over the last four years, none more so than our own staff who have been integral in getting the right design approved and over the line for their patients.

Patients will move into the new area of the hospital from 23 September. Credit: North Cumbria Integrated Care

"This will make a huge difference to our patient experience. We hope our patients and visitors and the rest of Team NCIC will agree this has been a great project and certainly worth all the hard work. Well done to everyone involved!"

Matron, Andrea Hendren said: “I was here the day they broke ground on the project and now I’m standing in a lovely, light filled, modern ward, which is a huge upgrade in both the environment and facilities we can offer.

"I think our patients and their families will be delighted when they see it.”

