Play Brightcove video

A Dumfries and Galloway Council consultation into changing the structure of the school week is underway.

The proposal wants to see a four and a half day week introduced, with four longer days and one half day for students and teachers.

The council say that the model is currently in place in other parts of Scotland and has the potential to improve the education, well-being and outcomes for children and young people.

They also state that the proposal would make Dumfries and Galloway a more attractive place for teaching staff to apply to.

Speaking to ITV Border Dumfries and Galloway Councillor Gail MacGregor said: " If our communities decide that it is not right and it is not going to work for them because there is going to be some challenges.

"These will be around transport and childcare if there was to be a four and a half day week.

"People need to understand that first but the primary function of this proposal is to try and ensure that we have a better teaching offering and more time for teachers to do the work that is not in the classroom."

In response an EIS, Educational Institute of Scotland, statement said: "Education officials were unable to provide clarity about a whole range of contractual issues, which we would have expected the council to have thought about before launching the consultation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...