A 32-year-old has been arrested for driving in excess of 110mph with four children across three seats in the back.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday 11 September on the A74(M).

The driver was caught speeding over a distance of almost six miles, near to Lockerbie.

A Police Scotland Dumfries and Galloway statement said: "Not only did they risk their own life and the lives of other road users, but the vehicle was found to have 4 children in the rear, where there was only three seats available.

"The 32-year-old driver was arrested and charged with various road traffic offences."

