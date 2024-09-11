Man who was jailed over the death of his mother dies in prison

A 53-year-old man who was jailed for manslaughter following the death of his mother has died in prison.

David Holyoak was sentenced to two years and eights months at Carlisle Crown Court on 25 March.

He was jailed alongside his step-dad 61-year-old Robert Morgan in relation to the death of 71-year-old Dorothy Morgan.

Dorothy weighed just four and a half stone when she died and was acutely unwell when she was admitted to hospital in January 2021.

Paramedics were called to her home in Whitehaven where they found her emaciated, severely malnourished and clinically dehydrated.

She died 10 days later from emaciation and neglected infected pressure sores.

Robert Morgan and David Holyoak denied manslaughter by gross negligence but were convicted following a jury trial.

The prosecution said they failed to provide her with adequate food and water; failed to ensure she was properly looked after in a safe and hygienic home; and failed to call for any medical help or other assistance.

