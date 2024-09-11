Scottish Borders woman makes history at Scottish Portrait Awards

A Scottish Borders woman has became the first female to win the MPB Scottish Portrait Award in Colour Photography at the Scottish Portrait Awards for 2024.

Jennifer Charlton's winning photograph is one from a series from her BA Hons degree titled 'A Hidden Community'.

The portraits depicted volunteers who each shared their stories on mental health.

Speaking after receiving her award with the Scottish Arts Trust, Jennifer said: " For a number of years I’ve worked as a sports photographer in the male dominated arena of boxing.

"Every time I stand ringside as the only woman amongst all the other photographers, I hope one female might see me and decide she wants to try it as well.

"Going to college to study photography as a single mum, I had no idea how I was even going to find a weekly sitter for the evening class, the logistics of doing a degree was unthinkable.

"I hope to inspire others in difficult circumstances that anything is possible if you want it enough."

