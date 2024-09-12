17-year-old airlifted to hospital following crash near Newton Stewart

A 17-year-old female driver has been airlifted to hospital in Glasgow following a three-vehicle crash near Newton Stewart.

Police are appealing for information following the incident that happened at around 5pm on Wednesday 11 September.

The crash took place on the B7079 at the junction of the A712 at Newton Stewart and saw the road closed for around four hours.

A 17-year-old female drivers was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries.

A 15-year-old who was the passenger in that vehicle was taken to the Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary and was released without injuries.

The people in the bin lorry and the car were uninjured.

Constable Liza Murdoch, of the Dumfries & Galloway Road Policing Unit, said: “Enquiries into the cause of this crash are ongoing.

“I would urge anyone with information, or who may have dashcam footage, to get touch.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2696 of 11 September, 2024.”