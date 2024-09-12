A75 closed in both directions following lorry crash near Eastriggs

The A75 is currently closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash.

The incident involved two lorries, which left one of them overturned.

Emergency services are currently at the scene. Credit: ITV Border

The crash happened in the morning of Thursday 12 September.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

A Police Scotland statement on social media said: "The A75 is closed in both directions at Eastriggs following a collision involving 2 HGVs."Please take care when utilising the diversion, which is through the village of Eastriggs."We'll update as soon as we can."

