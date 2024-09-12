Carlisle United agree deal for new training facility

Carlisle United have agreed a deal with Cumberland Council to use the Sheepmount as their new training facility.

The club have announced that they have agreed a five-year lease to use the facility.

As well as moving into the new site the club say that £50,000 of capital investment will be invested into grassroots football in the city.

Carlisle United Chairman Tom Piatak has described the announcement as "great news for the club." Credit: ITV Border

Speaking to Carlisle United, chairman, Tom Piatak, said: “It’s great news for the club to have the initial five-year lease signed.

"That will enable us to get two pitches up and running as quickly as possible, which we hope to have done by October.

“The council have been fantastic to work with. The Sheepmount is a community asset so we’ve had to go through the right processes, and we’re looking forward to continuing our relationship going forward."

The club say that their ambition is to "put in place professional amenities that will benefit both the club and local grassroots teams."

Leader of Cumberland Council, Cllr Mark Fryer said: “This is exciting news for Carlisle and the wider Cumberland area.

"We are delighted to be working alongside Carlisle United FC, GLL and local clubs to support the growth of the community partnership.

“I would like to thank all those that have played their part in getting to this stage. It shows all the partners commitment and once in place will provide lasting benefits for existing users of the site and grass roots football in our region.

The club are hoping to have two pitches ready at the facility by the end of October. Credit: PA

"We are delighted that CUFC have committed to engage with the community and develop a longer-term masterplan for the site. We look forward to seeing their vision come to life."

Castle Sports Group say that they are entirely committed to financing the initiative and that there will be no financial burden on Cumberland Council or the local community.

Tom Rice Cumberland Partnership Manager for GLL, who manage the Sheepmount site on Cumberland Council’s behalf, said: “We are excited to welcome Carlisle United to the Sheepmount.

"We are looking forward to seeing the positive investment in both the upper plateau and grass pitch football in Carlisle that this project will bring."

