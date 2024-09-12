Multi-million pound indoor tennis facility set to be built in Dumfries

A multi-million pound indoor tennis facility is set to be built in Dumfries.

The three court facility is set to be built at the King George V sport complex in Dumfries.

£1.7 million has been awarded by the Transforming Scottish Indoor Tennis fund as well as £500k from Dumfries and Galloway Council and £200k from the Holywood Trust.

The project is a collaboration between the LTA, LTA Tennis Foundation, SportScotland, Tennis Scotland and Dumfries and Galloway Council.

Dumfries and Galloway Council Leader, Gail Macgregor said: “I’m delighted to see this project moving forward.

"Our Council has committed half a million pounds towards the costs and this clear commitment is a strong sign of the importance we place on this facility, and indeed of facilities of its nature.

"Having such an accessible facility in our largest town in the region will not only be excellent for local tennis players, but will attract people into the region, boosting the local economy. I look forward to seeing building works commence."

The facility will feature three indoor hard courts and is scheduled to open in 2025.

The plans will also include a raised viewing area, office space and accessible changing areas.

Chief Executive of sportscotland, Forbes Dunlop, said: “This is another important development for tennis in Scotland. This new indoor tennis centre in Dumfries is a fantastic example of what can be delivered when we work in partnership across the sporting sector.

“Our aim with the TSIT fund was to improve year-round access to tennis in key areas across Scotland and this is a significant milestone in that journey.

"I look forward to seeing the impact it has for the local communities and for the sport."