A man accused of posting racially offensive material on Facebook amid civil unrest and riots across the UK has had the criminal case against him dropped.

Gerard Glaister, 56, was charged early last month as Cumbria police took action and put tough measures in place after reports circulated online of potential planned disorder in the county.

Mr Glaister had faced one charge brought under the Malicious Communications Act 1988.

This alleged that he had displayed — on his Facebook page — content which court papers said was “of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety”.

Mr Glaister, from Workington, appeared at Carlisle Crown Court on Friday 13 September.

In an address to Judge Nicholas Barker, prosecutor Tim Evans said the prosecution had, following a review of the case, taken the view that it was not in the public interest to proceed. As a result, the case against Mr Glaister was being discontinued.

That decision was formally conveyed to Mr Glaister by Judge Barker, who concluded it had been “quite proper” for police to have taken action in the county early last month during a “period of great sensitivity”.

The court heard he had shared offensive material, but had not written it himself.

It had not been “necessary”, said the judge, for the prosecution to proceed with the case, meaning that Mr Glaister faces no further action.

“You are now very much on the police’s radar,” said Judge Barker as he issued advice about any online use going forward.

“You will understand that posting material on the internet, whether that is on your social media or your platforms can — and does — constitute criminal offences and can have serious repercussions, and you should take great care in future.”

Mr Glaister had his licence to drive a taxi taken off him by Cumberland Council after he was charged. He told ITV Border he will try to get it back.

A statement from Cumberland Council said: " Following the Crown Prosecution Services’ decision to discontinue Mr Glaister’s charges, he will now have the opportunity to reapply for his hackney carriage driver licence.

"His application will be put before our licensing Regulatory Sub-Committee in due course."

Megan Morrison, aged 26, of Mona Road, Salterbeck, also appeared at the crown court today.

She faces a charge which alleges that she “published written material on Facebook which was threatening, abusive or insulting with the intent thereby to stir up racial hatred”.

No plea has yet been entered by Morrison. Her case was adjourned and a trial date has previously been set for 15th January.

Derek Heggie, aged 40, of Welsh Road, Carlisle, was due to attend Carlisle Crown Court remotely over a video link this afternoon.

He is alleged to have posted racially aggravated comments on a YouTube podcast between 3-7 August.

He did not attend court due to an administrative error, and his case was adjourned until Wednesday of next week. A trial date of 2 December has already been set.

