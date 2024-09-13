Play Brightcove video

Isla Todd was there watching the action at the Border Union Ram Sale in Kelso.

Around 4,000 sheep went up for sale in the Scottish Borders - attracting farmers from as far as Cornwall and Aberdeen.

The historic Border Union Ram Sales took place in Kelso on Friday 13 September.

Not as large as in previous years, the sale has followed the trend of others around the country.

David Neill, chair of Kelso Ram Sales committee, said: "There's less sheep in the UK. Every breeding sale in the UK has had less sheep numbers at it.

"We have less here than last year but it's a tremendous show. Quality is here. It's a one-stop shop for tups of all sorts - good quality, commercial sheep.

"Nowhere else will you see 15 rings starting at 10 o'clock and going together."

The top price of the day was £35,000 for a Texel.

The sale included a range of breeds, including Suffolk, Texel, Border Leicester, Beltex, and North Country Cheviot.

Numbers were down due to strong hogg trade in the spring, when prices were high, and the effect of Bluetongue restrictions, which reduced the number of entries from Northern Ireland.

There are a number of control zones in place around the country due to outbreaks of the disease, which can be fatal to animals but does not pose a danger to people.

Organisers said the show had been high quality, despite slightly lower numbers. Credit: ITV Border

Dan Withall, from the Border Union Agricultural Society, said: "We've got stock here from Devon, Cornwall, Lancashire and as far up as Aberdeenshire and further on.

"There are buyers here who unfortunately won't be able to take advantage of exporting stock due to a number of reasons, including the bluetongue concern that is in the UK at the moment but it has been an international event and has far-reaching tentacles."

Sheep farmer Caroline MacGillivray said it had been a difficult lambing season. She added: "It was very wet. I struggled really, as well as everyone else but produced some nice lambs for Carlisle this year so I'm quite happy. There's a very good show of sheep in Kelso today."

The event, which has been running since 1838, was opened by the ringing of the bell by Liz Lang, the first woman to do so in its history.

She said: "It's just absolutely brilliant. I've been coming here for 60 years and it's changed quite a bit."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...