Tributes paid to Cumbria man who died following 'incident' on B5299

Tributes have been paid to a Cumbrian man who died following an incident on the B5299 on Wednesday 11 September.

The family of 26-year-old Daniel Sowerby described him as a "cheeky chappy".

He passed away following an incident on the B5299 between Boltongate and Snowhill.

Daniel, who grew up in Bassenthwaite village but more recently lived in Thursby, was a "much loved son, brother and partner."

His family added: "Anyone who knew Dan would say he was a cheeky chappy but also a true gentleman.

"He was loving, hardworking and just an all-round delight to be around. His infectious laugh and smile would light up any room.

"He was one of the kindest souls you would ever meet. We speak for everyone when we say he will be well and truly missed, we all love you forever Dan."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...