M6 reopened following fatal collision involving pedestrian near Carlisle

The M6 has been reopened following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian at junction 42 near Carlisle.

The incident occurred at 8:05pm on Saturday 14 September and required both the northbound and southbound carriageways to be closed to allow a forensic search and examination of the scene.

Police are requesting anyone who was travelling along the M6 or had been travelling near to junction 42 on the A6 around the time of the incident who may have witnessed something or may have dashcam footage to contact police.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report- it , quoting incident number 238 of 14 September 2024.

You can also phone on 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...