Man arrested after 'young girl' racially abused in Workington

Police are investigating after a man reportedly racially abused a "young girl" in Workington.

Officers said the incident occurred on Murray Road on 2 September at around 4pm.

A male in his 40s was allegedly racially abusive to a young female, whilst she was with a group of friends. This male was later arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.

Police are appealing for any witnesses.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report- it , quoting incident number 144 of 9 September 2024. You can also phone on 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111

