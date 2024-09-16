Passengers are experiencing delays of up to an hour on trains between Oxenholme Lake District and Carlisle.

The distruption is due to a broken down train which has blocked the line.

Passengers travelling on Avanti West Cost and TransPennine West Coast Main Line services have bee warned to expect delays until 5pm tonight.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...