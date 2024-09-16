Police appeal for information about missing teenager from Melrose

Officers are appealing for help to find an 18-year-old missing from Melrose.

Kamile Gimbutyte, also known as Rhian, was last seen in the Melrose area around 2pm on Sunday, 15 September 2024.

It's believed they were walking in the area of the Eildon hills.

Kamile is described as being around 5ft 4in in height, of medium build, with short dark hair.

They were last seen wearing a striped navy blue hooded top, blue trousers and carrying a navy backpack.

Inspector David Robertson said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Kamile’s welfare and efforts are ongoing to trace them.

“I am appealing to anyone who has seen Kamile or who has any information on their whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3554 of 15 September, 2024.

