As the Liberal Democrats conference draws to a close in Brighton, we speak to the party leader in Scotland about his hopes for the Holyrood election. Also tonight, green light for the 2026 Commonwealth games in Glasgow - but at what cost? We look into the finances and speak to Borders paralympian Stephen Clegg. And, on the eve of the 10th anniversary of the independence referendum, we reflect on its legacy with two key figures from the campaign.