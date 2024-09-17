Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on the M6 at junction 42 near Carlisle.

The incident occurred just after 8pm on Saturday 14 September.

Officers are requesting a nyone who witnessed a pedestrian in the area of junction 42 between 7:50pm and 8:10pm to contact them.

Police also ask drivers with a dashcam travelling on the nearby roundabout, bridges or travelling on the M6 Northbound and Southbound also contact police to review any footage.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online www.cumbria.police.uk/ report-it, quoting incident number 238 of 14 September 2024. You can also phone on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

