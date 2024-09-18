More than £150 million of investment to help improve water quality has been announced for England’s largest lake.

As part of United Utilities' spill reduction programme across the region, it is proposing an additional £156 million of improvements

The funding proposed for 2025 would see improvements across nine wastewater treatment works and all six storm overflows that discharge into the lake.

Improvements to the overflows are expected to reduce spills by up to 75 per cent.

The investment also aims to improve the treatment processes for phosphorus, ammonia, suspended solids and improve the oxygen across those sites.

Andrew Kendall, Wastewater business lead for United Utilities in Cumbria said: "Over the last two decades, we have invested millions of pounds upgrading our wastewater treatment sites, pumping stations and sewers around Windermere.

"The steps we have taken so far, and the investments proposed today demonstrate our commitment and ambition to helping improve the environment across Windermere and beyond.

"The enhancement to our treatment works, and its associated infrastructure, will treat wastewater to even higher standards across Windermere, reducing the amount of phosphorus entering the lake.

"Together with the investment at all 6 overflows to reduce spills, we are making a step change to tackle the current challenges and deliver outcomes that benefit the environment and our communities for both today and the future."

The proposed investment includes:

£41 million to help reduce spills by 75% (from around 388 per annum to 80)

Works are due to start in the next few weeks at Ambleside; Elterwater; Hawkshead; and Near Sawrey treatment sites

Creating an additional 2.6 million litres of storage at Ambleside and Windermere wastewater treatment works

A further 22 schemes to tackle storm overflows elsewhere across Cumbria this year

Deploying rapid solutions at a number of sites across Cumbria to help reduce storm overflow operations.

Campaigners have welcomed the announcement, but say more still needs to be done. Matt Staniek, founder of Save Windermere said: "It’s clear to us at Save Windermere that our campaigning has led to this proposed investment but UU have another thing coming if they think we’re stopping now.

"I’m sure they’re hoping this announcement takes our attention away from the rampant illegality, the exploitation of our lake, the irreparable damage that they have done, the dividend returns to their shareholders and the actual solution for Windermere which can only be the complete removal of sewage.

"This is a win for Windermere, but we won’t stop yet."

