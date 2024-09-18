Trial date set for Woman accused of shooting her partner to death with air rifle

A woman is set to stand trial charged with shooting her partner to death.

Simone Ramage is accused of discharging an air rifle at Brian Kowbel, 40, at their home in Galashiels on 17 February 2023.

The allegation claims the 39 year-old shot him leaving him so severely hurt that he later passed away in hospital.

Ramage faces three further charges including attempting to pervert the course of justice by concealing the air rifle under a sofa at the property.

She was also charged with posession of an air rifle and "culpably and recklessly" firing the weapon towards a fence bordering a car park.

Ramage's lawyer Mark Stewart, entered not guilty pleas to her charges at the High Court in Glasgow.

The KC said the case involved a "slightly unusual subject matter".

Mr Stewart: "The position is that the accused is someone who suffers greatly from as a consequence of the events."

He added this had caused difficulty for Ramage's lawyers in their preparation of the case.

However, the defence advocate and prosecutor Erin Campbell each said they were ready for a trial to be fixed.

Lord Clark set a trial due to begin on May 14 next year in Edinburgh and could last up to six days.

Ramage, remains on bail until the trial.

