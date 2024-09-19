Carlisle named the cheapest city to rent in the UK

Carlisle has been named the cheapest city in the UK to rent property according to a new study,

Rightmove, which analysed advertised rents in more than 50 cities across Britain, said the average rent being asked in Carlisle was 41% below the national average at £791 per month.

The national average advertised rent outside London is a record £1,349 per calendar month, Rightmove said.

St Albans in Hertfordshire has topped a list of the most expensive cities to rent outside London.

Tim Bannister, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “The rental divide across Great Britain is clear, with an average difference of just over £1,500 (per month) between the most expensive and cheapest cities.

"Many of these cities have seen rental growth of over 40% over the past five years, meaning it’s likely to be a significant consideration when students are thinking about where to study, and those who have already graduated working out if they can afford to stay in that city and find a job.”

The 10 cheapest cities to rent in:

1. Carlisle, North West, £791

2. Hull, Yorkshire and the Humber, £804

3. Sunderland, North East, £807

4. Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, £863

5. Wrexham, Wales, £874

6. Bradford, Yorkshire and the Humber, £947

7. Preston, North West, £952

8. Doncaster, Yorkshire and the Humber, £974

9. Lancaster, North West, £993

10. Wakefield, Yorkshire and the Humber, £1,030

Top 10 most expensive cities (outside of London)

1. St Albans, east of England, £2,307

2. Oxford, South East, £2,237

3. Cambridge, east of England, £2,072

4. Winchester, South East, £2,049

5. Brighton, South East, £2,040

6. Edinburgh, Scotland, £1,778

7. Bristol, South West, £1,758

8. Chelmsford, east of England, £1,686

9. Milton Keynes, South East, £1,590

10. Southend-on-Sea, east of England, £1,495

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...