Carlisle United: Mike Williamson announced as new head coach

Mike Williamson has been announced as Carlisle United's new head coach.

The 40-year-old joins the Brunton Park club from MK Dons where he had been head coach since October 2023.

He led them to a fourth-placed finish last season.

A former centre back, he played more than 400 games during his career, including in the Premier League with Newcastle United.

He will be joined by coaches Chris Bell, Carl Magnay and Ian Watson who have also been part of his coaching staff at MK Dons.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...