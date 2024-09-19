Pride of Britain 2024: Meet the nominees for Border's Fundraiser of the Year

Jim McLelland

Jim lost two wives to cancer and is now trying to raise £100,000 for NHS charities

Jim from Crossmichael near Castle Douglas lost his first wife, Diane, to cancer in 1994 and his second wife, Ruth, to the same disease last year.

He's raised thousands of pounds to give back to the service which helped both of his wives.

His event One Big Thank You raised £25,000 earlier this year and involved him running, walking and jogging for 12 hours, matching the standard shift time for NHS staff.

Jim said: "When Ruth passed away we had been five weeks at the hospital.

"I could see all the things that people did, from the cleaners to the teachers to the secretaries, to all of the people that are there and all giving a fantastic service and a real real feeling of caring.

"They'll be there 365 days of the year looking after us - it’s time we look after them."

Bethany Barnes

Bethany had her leg amputated after being diagnosed with a rare bone cancer, she's since raised £15,000 for charity through walking challenges

Bethany from Egremont in West Cumbria was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, when she was 22-years-old.

She had her leg amputated as part of her treatment and has raised £15,000 for bone cancer charities.

On two occasions, Bethany has taken on the challenge of walking the 11km route around Ennerdale Water to raise money and awareness for bone cancer charities.

Bethany said she hoped the challege would also inspire others: "There was a few people on the walk who got themselves into their own little rut in their life.

"Just seeing somebody with struggles like me doing that walk, gave them a kick up the bum to do their own little missions in life and a little bit of positive motivation, which was good."

Rhiannon Ridgewell

Rhiannon has cycled thousands of kilometers for a cause close to her heart

Rhiannon from Carlisle volunteers for Cumbria Wildlife Trust, and has been cycling 7km everyday for a year to raise money for the charity.

She said she wants to make a difference and inspire others to as well: "I want my children to be able to tell people in 30 years that my mum tried.

"I tried to do something and everybody can make some difference.

"Everybody can do something and it's not hopeless, you can be positive and is not completely overwhelming.

"If everybody does something, we could turn this around."

The winner will be announced on Friday.

