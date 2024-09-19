Prime minister: Coal mine would be a 'backward' step

Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV Border's political correspondent, Tom Sheldrick's full interview with the Prime Minister

Cumbria coal mine

The Prime Minister has told ITV Border he thinks plans for a coal mine in Whitehaven would be a "backwards" step.

The government withdrew support for the proposed new site when it went to the high court earlier this year.

When asked about the proposed coal mine in west Cumrbia, the Prime Minister said: "That's not why it was lost in court, because others were defending the decision.

"So the court had to come to a real decision, as you know.

"But we can't go backwards when we need to go forwards."

He added: "We need local energy plans which we will put in place, we need to grow the local economy. The Prime Minister did agree to the need for government to step in to ensure that local jobs are provided in the mine's place.

Cumbria Mayor

Mr Starmer also said he would "encourage" Cumbria to have an elected mayor.

The PM said: "I'm not in the business, really, of imposing mayors.

"I think mayors work well, and I'd encourage that.

"Other models could work, but what I do think is important is that local people, local communities have a much bigger say in what happens on their patch."

Labour supports devolution, pledging during the general election campaign to give greater powers to local areas over some decisions traditionally made in Westminster.

Roads and rail

The previous Prime Minister pledged £8 million to look at upgrading the A75 in South West Scotland.

When asked if that money is still available, the new incumbent in 10 Downing Street said: "Well, the last Prime Minister made any number of pledges in relation to road infrastructure, none of which saw the light of day.

"What we're doing is making sure that the right decisions are made and obviously the Scottish Parliament as well has a part to play in this.

"We're reviewing deliverability because we have to balance the books, but you know, I don't know how many times promises have been made which haven't been delivered, and I think that's why people have lost trust in politics. I'm only going to make promises that I can deliver." £5m was promised for Borders Railway and when asked if these local projects we also under review, he said: "We've got to do a strategic review of infrastructure.

"We need trains, we need roads that people can rely on.

"I completely get that and we will deliver that. But what I want is deliverability and I really do want to go down the road of previous leaders who have just promised the earth and not delivered.

"What we promise we must deliver, stabilise the economy first, make sure that what we say we will do... because roads really matter for people who are getting around, trains as well.

Scottish Independence

When asked about people north of the Border, the prime minister said that he understands people want change.

He told Tom Sheldrick: "I think that many people in Scotland want change - I completely get that.

"In fact, they voted for change in the last election, that's why we've got very many Labour MPs."

A decade since the independence referendum, opinion polls still show that nearly half of Scots want to leave the UK.

Mr Starmer said he did not think independence was the best way to deliver for Scotland.

He explained: "I don't think that that's the right change.

"I think we need a stronger Scotland, within the union, but we need to deliver change for Scotland.

"I absolutely understand why so many voters in Scotland say things aren't good enough as they are, we need change.

"They've voted for change. My job now is to make sure we're working with our Scottish MPs, that we deliver the change that, frankly, they're entitled to."

