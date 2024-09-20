A world record attempt to have the highest number of people playing 7-a-side football is taking place in Hawick and will run through Friday night to try and break a Guinness World Record.

The game is in honour of Kendra Law, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) bulbar palsy in June last year.

The condition is a type of MND that affects the muscles of the face, throat, and tongue.

Doctor's first believed Kendra had suffered from a stroke, however, after seeing a specialist in June 2023 she was diagnosed with MND.

Since being diagnosed with the condition Kendra's husband James has reduced his work hours to spend more time with her.

He told ITV Border: "It turned our world's upside down, we were a total wreck.

"Just a few weeks after that, we both came a decision to try and go on with our lives, make as many memories as possible."

Around 300 people are needed to break the Guinness World Record. Credit: ITV Border

Organised by colleagues of Kendra's husband, the game at Hawick Volunteer Park, is also raising money for MND Scotland which supports those with the condition. Around £10,000 has been raised so far.

Starting at midday on 20 September players will be subbed in and out of the game which is expected to run until the earlier hours of Saturday morning. Around 300 people are needed to break the world record.

Members of the local community have signed up to support the event along with 39 of James' colleagues.

Kevin Strathdee, General Manager at DDP where James works said: "Since we had the devastating news about Kendra, the whole business has been behind them 100%.

"We just thought, let's do something, let's do something spectacular, let's raise awareness. This has led us to today."

James added: "We're just both so humbled. The town's come together for this and the amount of people, it's just great.

"It's outstanding and the work that they've put into it, I can't thank them enough. They've just been amazing."

