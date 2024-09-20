'Record-breaking' season of hen harrier chicks at RSPB Geltsdale Reserve

Rangers at an RSPB reserve in Cumbria said they have had a "record-breaking" year for the number of endangered hen harrier chicks.

Eight hen harrier chicks fledged at the Geltsdale Reserve this year, which is said to be the most in a single breeding season since the 1990s.

The species has become extremely rare in recent years with only 691 territorial pairs in the UK and only a handful of the birds in England.

To help maintain numbers the birds require 24 hour protection against persecution and disturbance by humans.

Ian Ryding, Manager of RSPB Geltsdale, said: "We're watching both our nests, so this is a mix of staff and volunteers so we've had staff members camping out there and watching with binoculars."

Our reporter Matthew Taylor caught up with RSPB wardens about what is being doing to protect the future of hen harriers

Volunteers said last year only two fledglings survived, after 2 males went missing from their nests.

Mr Ryding added: "There's still persecution that goes on. We've had males go missing in the past here when they go off hunting.

"Even last year one was found shot dead in neighbouring land.

"We stepped up monitoring and also do boundary patrols, and we've been trying to increase the number of tags we put on them so we can find out what happens to any birds if they go missing"

Hen harriers eat young grouse chicks and so have come into conflict with shooting and hunting estates.

Hen Harriers are an endangered species Credit: RSPB

Earlier this year RSPB Geltsdale, teamed up with Cumbria's wildlife crime unit to tackle the problem.

The wardens leave food for the hen harriers to try to stop them from flying onto nearby grouse moors.

Ben Dymond, RSPB warden, said: "A good number of chicks fledged and is a large increase to the population to what it was so it's really important work that we're doing here, giving these birds a home, a safe area to nest, great feeding opportunities.

Two of this year's fledglings have been tracked in Langholm, Kielder Forest and Northumberland.

It's hoped here that they will return next year and produce even more offspring so more people will be able to see this special bird for themselves.

