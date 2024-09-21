Plans to devolve powers and funding to Cumbria

Labour says it has plans to devolve powers and funding in Cumbria.

It says this government will complete devolution in the north of England, giving local leaders extra powers and funding.

Cumbria is one of the few areas in the north without a devolution deal.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister told us he'd "encourage" Cumbria to have an elected-mayor, but not impose one.

Labour-led Cumberland Council says devolution is an "exciting prospect" and its leader has been recommended to express an interest in a future deal for Cumbria.

A spokesperson added: "We are keen to see how it can enhance our collaborative efforts and drive positive change for the people of Cumberland."

Liberal Democrat-led Westmorland and Furness Council says it is "carefully considering" what devolution might mean for the area.

A spokesperson for Westmorland and Furness Council said: “Council leaders were in London recently talking to Government ministers about plans for future devolution.

“Since that visit, the council has been considering carefully what was discussed and what devolution might mean for the Westmorland and Furness area and Cumbria as a whole.”

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “We will be the government that completes devolution in the North.

"This shift will change the future of the North of England like nothing else. Northerners will no longer be dictated to from Whitehall. The change will be irreversible, there is no going back and I will get it done.”

