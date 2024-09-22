Police are asking people to get in touch about sightings of car after it was reported that a woman had been seen "potentially in distress".

Cumbria Police issued the appeal on Sunday after a reported incident on Saturday 21 September.

The car - a blue BMW X3 estate with the registration A020 SNZ - was seen near the London Road retail park and Pizza Hut in Carlisle, at about 11:20pm.

The car drove south in the direction of Cumwhinton Road.

A police spokesperson said it had been reported that a woman was potentially in distress in the vehicle.

They added: "Officers are concerned for the welfare of the woman and would like to trace the vehicle and speak to her.

"The car was being driven by a man who said he was from Glasgow and was described as Asian, with a full beard and moustache, possibly aged 30 to 40-years-old.

"The vehicle may be in the city or the north Cumbria area – but could also have travelled elsewhere, so officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen it.

"If anyone has seen this vehicle or has any information that could help police they are asked to call 999, referring to log 300 of September 21."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...