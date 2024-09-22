Thousands turn out for Cumbria Pride

Thousands of people turned out to celebrate Cumbria Pride.

It was the 15th time the event has been held in Carlisle, offering a place for the LGBTQ+ community to come together.

The line up included 15 performers, including DJs and dancers.

Martin Reeves, from Cumbria Pride, said: "Things have moved on. They really have over the years.

"And just to see all ages here and people that identify in every way is so good. And that's just what makes it so good to, you know, still do these events."

As well as having a good time, people were able to visit some of the stalls offering help and advice to people from the community.

A four-legged ally at Cumbria Pride in Carlisle. Credit: ITV Border

Lisa Anderson, from Carlisle Eden Mind, said: "I think it's really, really important that we do. We have these events every year, and especially for the young people who are struggling with their sexuality.

"There's too many of them who end their own lives just because of the fear of coming out. I think events like this show them that we're here with them, we stand with them and we will support them."

For those attending it's still an important day out.

One man told ITV Border: "So long as there's attacks on LGB, community events like this, are important to help spread the message of love and inclusion."

Another woman added: "Sometimes it's kind of difficult to see the community but at an event like this there's a lot of people and a lot of stalls.

"You can see like local things like Tullie House coming and showing their support."

