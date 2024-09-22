An 85-year-old woman has died following a crash in Cumbria.

Rita Thomas was driving a Hyundai when she was involved in a collision with a bus at junction 37 of the M6 on Thursday 19 September.

Ms Thomas, of Thornton-Cleveleys, died in hospital on Friday.

The passenger in the car, who was also taken to hospital, remains in a stable but serious condition.

The driver of the bus was uninjured.

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information to contact officers.

Anyone with information can report it online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit - quoting incident 90 of September 19 - or by calling 101.

