A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a "serious collision" on the A69 at Brampton.

The incident occurred at around 3:45am on Monday 23 September and saw the road closed for around three hours.

The driver was arrested just hours after the start of a national road safety campaign, Fatal Four.

The driver of the other car has subsequently been taken to hospital with "serious injuries."

The Fatal Four campaign aims to highlights the dangers of speeding, using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt and driving under the influence of drink and or drugs.

Inspector Jack Stabler of Cumbria Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit said: “Our officers – including those in our dedicated Roads Policing Unit - are on the roads every day working to make travel in Cumbria as safe as possible for all.

“However, drivers need to also take responsibility for their own actions.

“It is inexcusable to get behind the wheel whilst intoxicated through drink or drugs or reach for your phone whilst driving.

"These actions, alongside speeding and not wearing a seatbelt often play a significant part in the serious and fatal road traffic collisions which our officers attend so often.”

