Man arrested after drugs worth £150,000 found in vehicle at Cairnryan

A 25-year-old man has been arrested following the discovery of £150,000 worth of drugs at Cairnryan.

The discovery was made following the search of the vehicle at Loch Ryan Port.

The vehicle was searched at around 10:30pm on Sunday 22 September where around 15kg of cannabis was discovered.

Police Scotland Detective Inspector Gary Ferguson said: “Those who attempt to introduce drugs into our communities for personal gain should be in no doubt that we will use every possible resource to disrupt this activity.

“This seizure reinforces our ongoing commitment to the Serious and Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from the public is vital to our efforts, and I would encourage anyone concerned about drugs-related activity to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively, you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

