Dozens of drivers have been handed fines after what Cumbria Police described as some of the 'worst parking' officers had seen.On Saturday, 21 September, 64 parking offences were recorded in a single afternoon after a number of cars parked inappropriately along Wastwater.

The force warned it was a good job there was no need for emergency access to Wasdale Head by an ambulance or fire engine as the parked vehicles would have blocked the route.

Cumbria Police said people were welcome to visit and enjoy the area, but that there should be absolutely no parking on the road as it was a clearway.

In a post on social media the force said: "By all means come and enjoy the valley, but please consider others when you park your car.

"This road is a clearway and there should be absolutely no parking on it, this includes in passing places and on both sides of the road!"

It added: "Before you say it, no, the money from the tickets doesn't pay for our Christmas party or contribute towards our wages in any way! We wish it did!"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...