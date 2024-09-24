Play Brightcove video

The Health Secretary says his government is prepared for the seasonal spike in demand, but his winter plan gets a cold reception from NHS frontline staff. Also tonight, campaigners hit out at the UK government, after ministers confirm funding for the Borders Railway extension and upgrades to the A75 is under review until next year. And, Keir Starmer promises 'national renewal' at a Labour Conference overshadowed by rows over freebies. We ask the Scottish Secretary if he regrets accepting tickets to a football match over the weekend.