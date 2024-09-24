Emergency services have been dealing with a fire at a property in Kendal.

The incident was reported shortly before 7 o'clock in the morning, on Tuesday 24 September.

Cumbria Police and Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service were called to Westwood Avenue in Kendal after reports that flames had broken out at a property.

People have been asked to stay away from the area as emergency services deal with the incident.

Those living nearby are also advised to keep their windows and door shut due to smoke.

