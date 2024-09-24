Man in his 90s dies in Kendal house fire

A man in his 90s has died in a house fire in Kendal.

Cumbria Police were in attendance alongside ambulance services at the property on Westwood Avenue in the town.

Officers were first alerted to the incident shortly before 7am.

In a statement, Cumbria Police said: "A man, in his nineties, was taken from the property by firefighters. He was treated at the scene but was confirmed deceased while on the way to hospital.

"Joint enquiries are underway involving police and the fire service.

"There are no suspicious circumstances at this time."

