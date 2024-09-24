Police dog Gizmo who recovered £9 million worth of drugs dies

A Police Scotland dog which helped to discover drugs worth more than £9 million has died.

PD Gizmo had been part of the force for 10 years and had been based at the Loch Ryan Port and assisted in drug recoveries across Scotland.

The sprocker spaniel died on Thursday 8 August, aged 11.

Detective Sergeant David Hanlon said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of police dog Gizmo, who was a fundamental part of our team.

“Police dogs are a crucial support in our work to keep our communities safe and deter crime.

“Gizmo was a valued colleague, and he will be sadly missed, especially by his former handler."

