Take a look around £40million redevelopment of Cumbrian hospital

The £40 million redevelopment of the West Cumberland Hospital has been completed as patients begin to move into the new facility.

The planned move of patients will continue throughout this week and began on Monday with teams from the Loweswater suite and Copeland unit making the move.

The redevelopment of the hospital was part of a four year project, that started in 2020 with work to demolish part of the original hospital building.

Work began on building the new extension to the hospital in May 2022, with the aim of "using contemporary building methods and bringing modern day health care facilities to replace old and inefficient ward areas", North Cumbria Integrated Care said.

What does the new build include?

Loweswater Suite -Specialist Palliative Care Unit: Located on the ground floor, this ward offers private rooms and access to a tranquil courtyard, providing a calming environment for patients and their families.

Copeland Unit: This ‘stepdown’ community ward will have access to the therapy gym to prepare patients for returning home after a stay in hospital.

Children and Young People’s Ward: This ward feature upgraded rooms with en-suite facilities, creating a welcoming and safe environment for children and Young People.

Care of the Elderly ward: Designed with dementia-friendly features, this ward includes six four-bedded bays, eight en-suite side rooms, and communal spaces to promote social interaction.

Stroke Rehabilitation Unit: Situated on the ground floor, this unit provides an outdoor rehabilitation area, private family room, and a mix of single rooms and bays to accommodate varying patient needs.

Matron, Andrea Hendren said: “I was here the day they broke ground on the project and now I’m standing in a lovely, light filled, modern ward, which is a huge upgrade in both the environment and facilities we can offer. I think our patients and their families will be delighted when they see it."

Chief Executive, Lyn Simpson for NCIC said: “I’m really proud of everyone who has brought this project to life over the last four years, none more so than our own staff who have been integral in getting the right design approved and over the line for their patients.

"This will make a huge difference to our patient experience. We hope our patients and visitors and the rest of Team NCIC will agree this is has been a great project and certainly worth all the hard work. Well done to everyone involved!"

